NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Likely to Submit Report on Holding Entrance Exams Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit its status report on holding the engineering and medical entrance exams – JEE Main and NEET 2021, respectively. The exam conducting body has prepared a report on how and when the entrance exams will be held. Earlier, before taking a call on CBSE exams, the board too had submitted a report to the ministry and after deliberations, the exams were cancelled.

Entrance exams are more critical this year as the board exams have also been cancelled and hence the entrance exams can be a common gateway for admissions to colleges. The government is also mulling to extend the ambit CUCET – common entrance exam to cover more universities under it. The CUCET will also be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

For JEE Main, two sessions have already been held while two are remaining. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1 which seems unlikely now as the application process has not been started. For NEET, it was demanded that the government allows multiple attempts like in JEE Main. A change in pattern is also expected in NEET 2021.

As reported by news18.com earlier, the NEET is expected to be postponed till September while the JEE Main pending sessions are expected to be held in July and August with a gap of about 25 days between the two sessions.

While NTA is preparing modalities on how the exam will be held, social distancing norms etc, the government is also assessing the situation across the country. The second wave of the covid-19 pandemic has receded and it is expected that exams might get a go ahead with several precautions in place.

Earlier when the entrance exams were postponed, it was announced that a review meeting will be held to assess if the situation is conducive to hold exams and the final dates will be announced thereafter. If reports are to be believed then the review has been completed and the new dates will be announced soon after the discussion between officials and the government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here