NEET, JEE, Final Year Exams 2020: Health Ministry Issues SOP, Here's List of Measures to be Taken by Students And Educational Institutes During Exam

New Delhi, September 2: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). All students, parents and staff at schools and colleges have been asked to follow social distancing. Covering the face is mandatory for all. The SOP has been issued in view of NEET, JEE and other examination being held amid the COVID-19 crisis. NEET, JEE 2020: NTA Chief Vineet Joshi Explains Why Exams Shouldn’t Be Postponed.

Universities, educational institutes and exam conducting bodies must identify exam centres outside containment zones, said the guidelines. "Exam functionary and examinees may also submit self-declaration about health status at the time of entrance to the examination center. Such self-declaration form may be circulated at the time of issue of admit tickets," read the SOP. "All staff that is at high risk (older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions) shouldn't be deployed for conducting exams," it added.

Health Ministry's SOP For Conducting Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

Universities are going to hold examinations for final-year students after the Supreme Court's recent ruling that states and universities cannot promote students without holding exams. The University Grants Commission has directed universities and colleges to complete the final year/terminal examinations by September 30.

"We, thus, conclude that the State Disaster Management Authority and the State Government has no jurisdiction to take a decision that the students of final year/terminal examination should be promoted on the basis of earlier years assessment and internal assessment whereas the UGC guidelines dated July 6 directed specifically to conduct final year/terminal semester examination," a three-judge bench said on August 28.

Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) is underway. The National Testing Agency is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on September 6 despite demands for its postponement in view of the coronavirus outbreak.