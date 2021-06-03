NEET, JEE 2021: Final Decision Likely To Be Taken Soon

After many boards have cancelled the Class 12 board exams, students are now waiting for final a decision regarding professional/entrance exams.

However, the government is expected to conduct a meeting soon to take a final decision about professional exams like JEE, NEET, etc.

As per a report by Times of India, a senior education ministry official said, "A review meeting next week will assess the situation. Given the present situation, the NEET-UG is likely to be postponed."

The report further mentioned that the Ministry of Education, after announcing the assessment criteria of CBSE, will also decide on whether to conduct Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

NEET (UG) is an entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses.

As per the official notice released by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the month of March 2021, NEET (UG) 2021 exams is scheduled to be conducted on 1 August 2021. However, NTA has not yet announced the date of commencement of registration for the same.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government also postponed the April and May sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021. Revised dates for the same are yet to be announced.

IIT Kharagpur, the organising institute of JEE Advanced, announced the postponement of the paper on 26 May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on 3 July 2021.

Dates of many other professional/entrance exams are yet to be announced.

