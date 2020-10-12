NEET Exam 2020 Result on October 16 As Supreme Court Allows Examination to Be Conducted on October 14 for Students Who Missed It Due to COVID-19

New Delhi, October 12: Students who had missed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam 2020 this year due to coronavirus pandemic, now have a chance to appear for the examination on October 14, 2020. The Apex Court has taken the decision to help students who missed the exam due to the pandemic or because of residing in containment zones. The results of the NEET exams 2020, which will be conducted on Wednesday will be announced on October 16. NEET Result 2020 Likely to be Announced Today, Here's How to Check the NEET Exam Results Online at ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET exam is one of the highest competitive exams. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appear for NEET exams have opportunities to get into the most prestigious medical colleges. According to reports, around 85-90 percent of the 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam this year. CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Results Declared, Pass Percentage at 56.55, Here's How to Check Results at cbseresults.nic.in.

Earlier, there were reports saying that the candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test. NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

