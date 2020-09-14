NEET cut-off 2020: NTA to release UG cut-off marks shortly; all details here

NEET Cut off 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 cut-off marks will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to shortlist the candidates for admission to medical courses. The entrance examination was conducted on 13 September from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The cut-off marks percentile vary for different categories.

As per a report by Careers 360, the likely cut-off for the NEET 2020 exam is: For General candidates, the 50th percentile; for General-PH, the 45th percentile; and for SC/ST/OBC, the 40th percentile.

The report said that majority of the examinees found questions in the Physics section tricky. The Biology and Chemistry sections were relatively easy this year.

The NEET 2020 was conducted for admission to 80,055 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 525 BVSc and AH seats offered in colleges of India.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the cut-off is the minimum qualifying percentile and scores that need to be secured by the students to pass the examination. It will be released along with the result in online mode.

The NEET cut off is based on several factors, including the qualifying percentile. The merit list will be prepared based on the qualifying percentile and will mention the All India Rank (AIR), marks, percentile, category, category rank.

The factors that determine the cut-off also include the number of candidates taking the test, total seats available, difficulty level of the exam, reservation criteria.

The exam was conducted at over 3,800 centres amid strict precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who wrote the exam said that a large portion of the questions were set from the NCERT textbooks.

The NEET is a pen and paper exam that is conducted once in a year.

