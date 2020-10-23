NEET counselling 2020 schedule for admissions to medical colleges released at mcc.nic.in

NEET 2020 counselling first round will be conducted from 27 October to 2 November, announced Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website " mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be released on 5 November.

As per the schedule, the second round of counselling will be held between 18 and 22 November. The result of round two NEET 2020 counselling will be declared on 25 November.

The counselling schedule has been released for 15 percent all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central as well as deemed universities, AIIMS, JIMPER institutes.

NEET Counselling for state quota seats will be conducted separately by the respective states.

As per a report by Indian Express, after registration, choice filling or locking facility of seats will be open.

During the counselling process, students will have to select the courses and colleges as per their choice. At the time of allotment of a seat, along with merit, choice of the candidate will also be considered.

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) in its notice said registration for mop-up round for central/ deemed universities/ ESIC/ AIIMS and JIPMER will be held from 10 to 14 December. The result of this round will be announced on 17 December.

It has also said that transfer of non-reporting and non-joining vacant seat to Deemed/ Central Universities/ ESIC for stray vacancy round will be done from 28 to 31 December.

NEET 2020 results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 16 October. Medical aspirant from Odisha Shoyeb Aftab topped the national entrance exam with a perfect score.

More than 14.37 lakh students appeared for NEET 2020 that was conducted adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The cut off marks for students belonging to general category is 50 percentile or more, for unreserved PH students it is 45 percentile, while for SC, ST, OBC category candidates it is 40 percentile.

NEET is conducted for admission to medical and allied courses across the country. On the basis of the marks and rank, students are admitted to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

