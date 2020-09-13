NEET begins today amid strict Covid-19 protocols at exam centres

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is being held on Sunday across the country amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate exam.

The NEET exam is being held days after the JEE (Main) was held across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam has put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centres and reducing number of students in a room in view of the Covid-19.

Originally scheduled for May 3, has been deferred twice due to Covid-19 first it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.

In Siliguri, which has 25 exam centres for NEET. One of the exam centres, Siliguri Institute of Technology(SIT) took all the precautionary measures as per the NTA directions.

Speaking to ANI, Director of SIT Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu said, "There are 25 centres in Siliguri and in our institute, 1,500 students will appear in the examination.

"As per the NTA's directions, we will be conducting the examination here. We have arranged the facilities like thermal screening, sanitisation. We have also taken care of social distancing norm and have arranged the seats of two candidates 6 feet apart," said the director.

Adhvaryyu further said, "For the students with symptoms, we have isolation unit where they can write their test. The invigilators in the isolation unit will be wearing PPE kits. We will not allow the guardians to enter the campus."

The situation will be monitored by NTA, he added.

Adhvaryyu said, "The relaxation of lockdown will help the students coming from different parts of the states to reach the exam centres."

He also suggested that the students shall abide by all the norms guided by NTA during the examination.

To facilitate the free movement of students appearing for NEET exam, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state.

The candidates arrived at examination centres ahead of the NEET exam amid the coronavirus pandemic. While some of them were seen doing last minute revision.



A candidate at Vidya Mandir in Mylapore, Chennai said, "NEET is just an exam. There is nothing to fear. If not cleared this time, we can reappear next year."

Another candidate at an examination centre in Siliguri, West Bengal said, "It's a test of 1.5 years of my hard work. We're taking all precautions including wearing masks and frequently sanitizing hands."

West Bengal government has ordered to resume metro services today for NEET 2020 examination aspirants & their parents. Following this, social distancing norms being followed and sanitisation being done at metro stations in Kolkata.



In Odisha the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements, including free accommodation and transportation, in the state capital to help students and their parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, the civic body has made facilities ready at hostels of five engineering colleges in different parts of the city where students and their parents, who are coming from other districts or far off places for the exam, can stay.

Over 15,000 students will be appearing the annual medical entrance examination at 31 centres in Bhubaneswar," the release stated.

The East Coast Railway started four special trains on Saturday and Sunday for the candidates appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on September 13, it said.

These trains are being run in four routes-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar, Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar, Rayagada-Sambalpur, and Khariar Road-Sambalpur. Students will board these trains to reach their destination for the exams and will return their homes by the same train after their examination is over. (ANI)



