NEET Application Form 2021 Today: Check List of Documents Needed to Apply

NEET 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 application form will be released today at 5 pm at ntaneet.nic.in today. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1 has been postponed till September 12 now. The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced the new dates for the medical entrance test.

Since a large number of students will be applying for the exam, to ensure one submits the application form quickly and get backs to studies students to need to ensure they already have the required documents before they start applying and save time.

NEET 2021: Documents Needed

Medical aspirants willing to apply for the exam need to keep these documents ready with them –

— Scanned or e-copy of passport size photographs of the candidate

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

— Scanned image of e-version of left-hand thumb impression of the student

— Class 10th Certificate

While uploading it is critical that students maintain the size of the document, as specified by NTA. Last year, the limit prescribed NTA for the scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate was 10Kb to 200Kb in JPEG format. For signature, the image size was to be between 4Kb to 30Kb. The thumb impression should be in JPG format image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb. For class 10 certificate and a postcard photograph, the format is JPG, and the image size is between 100Kb to 300Kb and 50Kb to 300Kb.

NEET 2021: Fee

Till last year, an application fee of Rs 1500 was applicable for NEET candidates. One can pay the amount directly in online mode while filling the form. For general-EWS, OBC-NCL category the fee is Rs 1400 and for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender candidates it is Rs 800.

Students had been awaiting the exam dates and the application form for quite a while now. Students had, however, demanded postponement till October. Those who clear NEET will be eligible for admission in MBBS, BDS, and allied fields. To pass the exam, one needs to get a 50 percentile score. Admissions will be granted based on merit, as per the counseling process.

