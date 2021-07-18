NEET 2021 Syllabus for Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Know Which Topics to Cover from Class 11 & 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already started the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year, the agency has introduced internal choices in the NEET 2021 question paper. All three subjects – physics, chemistry, and mathematics will have two sections.

The first section will comprise 35 mandatory questions while section 2 will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to attempt any 10. The exam will be a Pen & Paper-based Test and the students will be provided an OMR sheet to mark their responses. Here’s the detailed syllabus for NEET 2021

NEET 2021 Syllabus: Check subject wise, class-wise distribution

The NEET syllabus comprises topics from Biology, physics, and chemistry of classes 11 and 12. Take a look at the detailed syllabus below:

Physics

Class 11: Physical-world and measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation, Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory, Oscillations and Waves.

Class 12: Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms and Nuclei, Electronic Devices.

Chemistry

Class 11: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Structure of Atom, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, Hydrogen, s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Some p-Block Elements, Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques, Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry.

Class 12: Solid State, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, p- Block Elements, d and f Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life.

Story continues

Biology

Class 11: Diversity in Living World, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Cell Structure and Function, Plant Physiology, Human physiology.

Class 12: Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and Its Applications, Ecology, and environment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here