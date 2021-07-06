NEET 2021 on September 5 Claims a Viral Post, NTA Denies

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on September 5, claims a notice being circulated on social media platforms. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has, however, denied releasing any such notice. The notice seems to be morphed. Talking to news18.com, officials from NTA have clarified that the dates for medical entrance exams are yet to be decided.

Even though the notice is fake, it has highlighted a need for students to know the exam dates of the entrance exams. On average 14 lakh students appear for NEET every year, however, this year, the application form has not been released yet. As of now, NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1 but due to logistical reasons, it is unlikely that the exam will be held on the said date. Usually, the application forms are released at least 60 days ahead of the exam date.

Since NEET is an offline exam that too a one-day test, thus it would be critical for NTA to manage students especially due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, the NTA had to double the number of exam centres.

There was a demand among students to conduct NEET multiple times. Since the ministry had earlier announced that it will offer internal choices in the exam, it is expected that a detailed exam pattern will also be released by the government soon.

In 2020, the medical entrance exam was held in September. Officials in the Ministry of Education had earlier informed reporters that it is likely that NEET this year too could be postponed till September. Several reports including news agency PTI also claim that the ministry was mulling over to delay the exam while exact dates are not circled yet.

Today, NTA and the Ministry of Education were expected to have a meeting regarding conducting the entrance exams amid the pandemic. It is expected that the medical entrance exam will be postponed and the new dates are expected to be announced soon.

