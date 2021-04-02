NEET 2021 Scores to be used for JIPMER BSc Nursing Admission, Check Details Here

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry, will be conducting the UG nursing and related health science courses admission for the academic session 2021-22 on the basis of NEET-UG score. The varsity in its official notification stated the same. The statement reads, “the counselling and admission processes for Bsc Nursing and Health science courses will be conducted by JIPMER and the admission in the above- mentioned courses for the academic session 2021-22 will be based on merit score of NEET UG conducted by National Testing Agency.” However, the counselling and admission process for the aforementioned courses will be carried out by the varsity. JIPMER will not conduct any separate entrance exam for the same.

As per the official notification, candidates seeking admission to JIPMER BSc Nursing will have to register themselves separately at JIPMER official website jipmer.edu.in. The registration process and other important details for the same will be announced in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the JIPMER official website for further updates.

Earlier, NEET scores were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary programmes. Now it will be also considered for admission to BSC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences.

The NEET-UG is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) to offer admission to various medical courses at all the participating institutes across the country under all India quota and state quota. The date of NEET-UG 2021 has already been announced by NTA. The medical entrance exam will be held on August 1.

The information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be made available shortly on the website ntaneet.nic.in. According to the official notification, NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen & Paper mode.