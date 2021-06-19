NEET 2021: How to Score Well in Physics - Toughest Section in Medical Entrance Test

As board exams have been canceled the onus for admission to colleges will rely more on the entrance exams and the competition is expected to go tougher. To distinguish themselves from the rest, students need to give their best shot. For students appearing for admissions to medical colleges through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, clearing the physics section is often considered one of the tough tasks.

Physics has a wide range of theoretical and mathematical numerical problems. With NEET-UG 2021 scheduled to be held in August, there is hardly any time to start afresh. The foremost essential for succeeding in NEET is a smart work plan which covers the entire syllabus well in time. The following tips and tricks will ensure a better score in the NEET physics section –

Smart planning and time management is the key – Make the study timetable that utilizes the time effectively by dividing the subjects and topics on daily basis to cover comfortably. Allocate adequate time to each topic such that due attention is paid to each unit and chapter.

Utilize the resources efficiently, don’t refer too many books – Strengthening the concept is a must, so choose the easiest to understand study material. Instead of referring too many books, opt for NCERT books that provide the simplest material for concept clarity.

Know the weightage and syllabus – NEET physics syllabus carries an almost equal weightage of questions from Class 11 and Class 12 and thus equal focus on all the topics enhances preparation outcomes. Mechanics is a topic which is considered to be low on scoring by most experts but forms the major portion in the NEET with a weightage of 35 per cent in terms of marks allocation. Hence, this topic cannot be neglected. Scoring topics such as Optics, electricity & Magnetism can help fetching better scores if concepts are clear without any difficulty.

Formulas are the backbones – Having various mathematical and numerical problems, learning formulas is one of the best tricks to have an upper hand in physics. With less time left, one can maintain a small hand note with formulas and revise them daily.

Practice questions with a clear concept – As the exam may not always have a fixed pattern, it is imperative to solve as many questions but keeping in mind the concept clarity. Also, focus on clearing the concepts rather than just solving too many questions. Cracking NEET Physics requires great strength and hold in analytical skills with a great emphasis on critical thinking.

Rigorous revision and attempting several mock tests will help them get through with subjects and concept clarification and keep them well updated with the current trend and pattern of the exam. Joining test series through an authentic source helps in analyzing your preparedness.

— Written By Saurabh Kumar, Academics Director, Vidyamandir Classes

