NEET 2021 Is Scheduled for 1 Aug, Check Application Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination date of National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2021. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 1 August 2021.

The notice further states that the “NEET (UG) – 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode.”

Notification date, syllabus, and other important details are yet to be revealed by the NTA. “The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” reads the official notice.

Also Read: NEET PG 2021 Registration Commences: Here’s How To Apply

How to Apply for NEET 2021

Visit the official website of NEET: ntaneet.nic.in.

Click on the application form link.

Register yourself using relevant details.

Login using your registered credentials and fill the form.

Submit it along with the required documents and application fees.

Earlier in February, Director General of the NTA, Vineet Joshi, confirmed that NEET 2021 will be conducted only once.

Since the exam will be conducted in the tradition pen and paper format, the pattern for the same is likely to remain the same. However, it will be finalised with the confirmation of NTA.

About NEET

NEET is a national-level test conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in recognised Medical/Dental & other colleges/institutes in India.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.NEET 2021 Is Scheduled for 1 Aug, Check Application ProcessJagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP Sweeps Andhra’s Municipal Body Polls . Read more on Education by The Quint.