NEET 2021: NTA to submit status report; read about seat distribution and reservation here

The status report for holding the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will likely be submitted today by the National Testing Agency. The tentative date for NEET 2021 exam is 1 August, however, so far, the application forms for NEET 2021 have not been released by the testing agency.

The agency is also going to submit the status report for JEE Main 2021.

NTA conducts the nationwide exam, declares the results and prepares an all India rank list.

After this, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) starts counselling for all India quota seats. The counselling for seats under state quota is conducted by the state counselling bodies.

The counselling for as many as 15 percent all India quota seats is conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The AIQ includes seats from deemed and central Universities, ESIC and AFMC institutes.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts counselling for AYUSH seats.

On the other hand, a merit list is prepared by the state counselling bodies for the 85 percent of the remaining seats.

There is also a 10 percent reservation in central universities for the candidates in the EWS category after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the EWS quota in 2019.

NEET 2021 AIQ has a reservation criteria wherein 15 percent of the seats are reserved for SC candidates. ST candidates have a reservation of 7.5 percent while PwD category candidates have 5 percent reservation. A total of 27 percent AIQ seats are reserved for OBC candidates.

The 85 percent seats under state quota are divided on the basis of different reservation policies for different states.

