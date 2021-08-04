NEET 2021: National Testing Agency extends application date till 10 August; visit neet.nta.nic.in to apply

FP Trending
The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in to register themselves for the NEET 2021 exam.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the entrance test has been extended to 10 August till 5:00 pm. While the fee can be submitted online till 11.50 pm on the last day. Earlier, the NEET 2021 application deadline was 6 August.

"It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 up to 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee up to 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to BSc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021," the notification reads.

Official notice: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20210803211001.pdf

Further in the official notification, NTA also informed that the correction window will be opened from 11 to 14 August so that candidates can make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective registration forms. Also, applicants, who have already applied for NEET 2021 exam, are allowed to change their examination centre to Dubai (only if they wish) during the correction period given by the agency.

For the unversed, the examination is scheduled to be held by the NTA on 12 September. This examination will be held in a pen and paper mode in 13 different languages for admission to various medical courses in the country.

The various languages in which the NEET (UG) 2021 would be conducted include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu.

Along with other programmes, interested and eligible candidates willing to register for BSc (Honours) Nursing can apply till the extended last date (10 August).

