NEET 2021 Likely to Have Internal Choice

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the dates for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 soon. This year, due to the pandemic, the medical entrance exam has been delayed. There were reports that the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education were in talks over holding NEET 2021 twice a year, however, the final decision on the same is not disclosed, yet.

While candidates are anticipating eagerly the examination dates and application forms. Medical aspirants can expect some reliefÂ just like JEE aspirants as the exam pattern for NEET is expected to have internal choices.

The NEET exam usually has 45 questions each from physics and chemistry and 90 questions from Biology. Each question carries four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. There are a total of 180 questions for 720 marks. The exam is a pen and paper-based or offline exam for three hours' duration. However, this year, the exam is expected to have more questions and hence students are expected to internal choice in the exam just like JEE Main 2021.

"The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021, however, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET. The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main)," the Ministry of Education in an official release had said earlier this year.

Since 2020, admission to MBBS course in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) are also being held through NEET. Earlier, these institutes used to have their own entrance exams.

In 2019, over 15.19 lakh candidates had registered for the exam while in 2020 more than 15.97 lakh students registered to appear for the medical entrance exam. This year too the number is expected to be around 15 lakh.

The exam is conducted in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Urdu, and other regional Indian languages. To pass NEET, candidates need to score 50 percentile marks. For OBC, ST, and SC candidates the qualifying criteria are 40 percentile while for EWS candidates it is 45 percentile.