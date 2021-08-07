NEET 2021: Five Ways to Prepare for Biology Section

Focusing on Biology in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 can increase an aspirants’ chance of cracking the medical entrance test since the subject holds a great significance in the NEET examination and represents 50 per cent of the paper, making it the most vital subject for students to prepare.

The NEET question paper comprises 90 questions from Biology, in which candidates with better concepts and clarity could score well out of the total marks assigned. The Biology paper consists of 360 marks. However, scoring 340+ marks in the subject needs some planning and hence here are five tips to crack Biology as a subject:

NCERT textbook is your holy grail

NCERT books are considered the bible for NEET aspirants. Go through the NCERT textbook chapters thoroughly, several times before appearing for NEET Biology exams. Please make sure you give equal importance to the 11th and 12th syllabus, as the questions are almost equally divided.

Practice is the key to scoring high marks

For every chapter, you must solve at least 200-300 MCQs to make sure that you haven’t missed out on important concepts. You must also solve the question papers of the past 10 years (minimum). In addition to solving the previous years’ question papers of NEET, you must also try to solve the question papers of AIIMS and JIPMER exams (up to 2019).

Focus on important concepts

Pay extra attention to high-scoring units like genetics, ecology, plant, and animal physiology. Whatever topic you are learning, first read it thoroughly, try to understand the concept, and then memorise it. This process will help you retain concepts longer and make exams a smooth tide.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Give yourself enough breaks while studying. Make a schedule for each day to understand concepts better. Always re-energise yourself and find a way to relax and unwind. Remember that you have goals to achieve for yourself, and you will be back to studying in no time.

Story continues

Make crisp revision notes

This is the best way to remember important and crucial topics during exams quickly and efficiently. They are written in a crisp, easy, and short manner that allows students to grasp all the complex topics quickly just before the exam. For all those students who are struggling to revise the whole syllabus during exams, revision notes come of real help. These small notes will ensure that all important information is in place and will ease out your revision process.

Thorough preparation and revision will help you retain your concepts and score high marks in the exam. Work hard, study smart, and do not take too much stress and pressure about not achieving your goals for today because there is always tomorrow. If you keep your focus straight, you will reach your goals, and your success will become more significant in the days to come.

— Written by Ritu Gera, master teacher, Vedantu

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here