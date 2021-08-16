NEET 2021 Fee Application Window Extended, Would This Mean a Postponement?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had postponed the last date to pay the application fee for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for three more days, from August 13 to 15. Does a postponement in fee submission mean a delay in conducting the exam?

The exam for admissions to undergraduate medical courses is scheduled to be held on September 12. The NTA had already extended the application form submission deadline from August 7 to 10, now it had extended the fee submission deadline as well for candidates who registered but were unable to pay the fee.

According to the official notice by NTA, the application fee deadline was extended due to demand from the medical aspirants. ” In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide another opportunity only for the registered candidates who could not pay the examination fee during the period of the Online Application Form for National Eligibility Entrance Cum Test NEET (UG) – 2021,” the agency wrote.

Students have been demanding postponement of the exam from September to October fearing a possibility of Covid-19 third wave. The aspirants had taken to the social media platform, Twitter, to voice their opinion. Their major concern is that since lakhs of students will be appearing for the offline exam and outside the campus students and parents will be waiting, thus the exams centres might become Covid-19 hotspots.

This year, the NTA had changed the exam pattern as well. The number of questions has been increased from 180 to 200 and will feature two sections for all the subjects including physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Section A will have 35 questions, and section B will have 15 questions. Candidates will have to attempt any 10 questions in section B. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

