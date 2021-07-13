NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Changed, NTA Offers Internal Choice

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be conducted on September 12. A day after announcing the much-awaited exam dates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application forms as well. The application-cum-registration process has begun at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply till August 6.

This year, for the relief of students, the NTA has allowed internal choice in the exams. This is being allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier when the state and central boards had curtailed their syllabus but 30 per cent, the government had announced to offer relaxations in entrance exams. In JEE Main too there were internal choices and now the NEET also has the same option.

This year, each subject in NEET (UG) 2021 will comprise two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same. All the questions will be MCQ or multiple-choice questions.

Even though the exam pattern has been changed, the syllabus for the medical entrance exam remains the same. The marking scheme as well is same as that of earlier. For every question answered correctly, students will get four marks, however, if a student answers wrong, one mark will be deducted.

The medical entrance exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi. While filling the form students will have to select their language of preference as well.

