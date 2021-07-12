NEET 2021 Exam Dates Announced: Medical Entrance Exam on September 12

NEET 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process at ntaneet.nic.in on July 13. The exam dates were finalized after consultation with various stakeholders including officials from the ministry of education and the ministry of health. The application process will begin at 5 pm. The exam dates were announced by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1. As reported by news18.com earlier, NEET was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the new dates of the exam have been announced. While announcing the new dates Pradhan also clarified that the exam will be held amid strict precautions. Students had been demanding the NEET postponement for a long. Earlier a circular was being floated which claimed that the medical entrance test will be held on September 5. It was later declared fake by NTA.

The government has increased the number of exam centres as well as the number of cities. This has been done to ensure the least amount of travel for students who would be appearing for the entrance exam amid the pandemic. Wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing exam centers will also be mandatory.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

“In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020. To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, a face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitization, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” Pradhan informed.

