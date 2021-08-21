NEET 2021 Exam City Allotment List Out for Over 16 Lakh Students, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advanced intimation list for the allotment of exam city centres. Candidates who have applied for National Eligibility Test (NEET) 2021 can check the exam centre they have been allotted at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will have to check/download their exam city intimation slip from the official website. A sample OMR sheet and how to fill OMR while attempting the medical entrance exam has also been released.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city

intimation slip for NEET along with instructions on ‘how to fill in OMR answer sheet’, they can contact officials at 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Over 16 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance exam this year. The exam will be held on September 12. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages this year. Due to COVID-19, the exam pattern has been slightly tweaked to allow choice in questions to students.

NEET will be held in the pen and paper-based test mode where the examinees will be provided OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet to mark their answers. The test will comprise of two sections in each subject- section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Candidates will be given an option to attempt any 10 questions in section B. The question will be asked from physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany of 10+2 level in MCQ form. Each question will carry four marks while a penalty of 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

