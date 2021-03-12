NEET 2021 Dates to Be Revealed Soon

Examination dates for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2021 will be announced soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). This information was confirmed by Vineet Joshi, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per a report by NDTV, he said that NEET schedule will be released ‘this week’. He also stated that NEET 2021 will be conducted only once, bringing an end to the speculation about number of times the paper is likely to be conducted.

Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that they were thinking of conducting NEET multiple times in a year. He also said that students might get more internal choice question in NEET 2021, reported the Indian Express.

Release of the schedule will be followed by the commencement of application procedure for NEET 2021.

Candidates can check all the updates regarding NEET on its official website: ntaneet.nic.in

About NEET

National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) is a national level test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised Medical/Dental & other colleges/ institutes in India.

