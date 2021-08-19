NEET 2021 Dates Clash with Other Entrances, Students Demand Postponement

Amid several exams coming up in September, aspirants of the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 have been demanding postponement of the exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 improvement and compartment exams are set to be held between August 25 to September 15. The next day after the medical exam on September 12 is the math paper on September 13.

Other state-level entrance tests such as Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Karnataka CoMEDK, Odisha JEE are also scheduled around the same time.

While ICAR is scheduled to be held on September 13, MHT CET 2021 will be held from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20 and CoMEDK will be on September 14.

According to the students as the dates of each of the exam is around the same time, they might face difficulties in preparing for the exam as well they would have to travel to each exam centre which would take up a lot of time. One of the Twitter users said that it would take her eight hours to reach the NEET 2021 exam centre and the next she would have to appear for the CBSE maths exam.

The students have taken to the social media platform with the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG and #PostponeNEETUG2021.

Please postpone NEET UG 2021 because many exams are clashing.Neet is the only one test for medical entrance. Plz can’t ruin our one year #PostponeNEETUG @dpradhanbjp #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober — Nikku (@Nikku69487423) August 16, 2021

How students are supposed to travel to their respective exam centre of NEET and ICAR as these exams are simultaneous 12 and 13 September.Think on it!! @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober or postpone ICAR — ravikumawat691 (@ravikumawat6911) August 19, 2021

#ExtendNEETUGtoOctober It take 8 hrs from nearest exam centre to come by train to my home.And next day board exam (maths)we bio student need time for maths prepration when will we study?#PostponeNEETUG #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober @PMOIndia @ndtv @dpradhanbjp @MamataOfficial — Anaya shah (@ratsupin) August 16, 2021

Flood + corona + new pattern + state and central exams (clashing ) + lack of facilities . Please urgently postpone neet ug untill October and reopen admission portal.@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi#PostponeNEETUG #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober #postponeneetUG2021tilloctober — Shahriar Khan (@shahu1799) August 15, 2021

The medical entrance exam pattern has been changed this year as well with more objective-type questions being offered. Earlier, students have been demanding the postponement due to a possibility of the third Covid-19 wave.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government will soon introduce a resolution to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The state government has been against having a common medical entrance exam. Tamil Nadu had also constituted a committee to study the relevance of NEET as an entrance exam for medical studies.

