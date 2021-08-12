NEET 2021 Correction Window: Here's How to Edit Your NEET UG Application Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 11 August, opened the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021. The correction window will allow the aspirants to make corrections (if any) in their application form.

Last date to make correction in NEET UG 2021 application form is 14 August (2 PM).

Therefore, the candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2021, and want to make correction(s) in their application form, can do it on NTA NEET's official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 September 2021.

How to Make Corrections in NEET-UG 2021 Application Form

Visit NTA NEET's official website: neet.nta.nic.in

On homepage, click on 'Correction Registration Form'

You will be directed to a new webpage

Enter your application number, password, and security pin

Click on 'Sign In'

Make the required correction in the application form and re-upload the document(s) if you want to

Save and submit the form

NEET-UG 2021 exam will be conducted in adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. NTA has also increased the number of cities where the examination will be conducted from 155 to 198, and the number of examination centres will also be increased, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

NEET-UG is conducted by NTA in pen and paper mode as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

