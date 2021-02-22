NEET 2021: Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India Based on NIRF

The Ministry of Education every year releases a list of educational institutions, including medical colleges, with their ranks based on National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) from across the country. Admission to these institutes, except AIIMS, are offered on the basis of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Students aspiring to get admission to the various undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, can appear for NEET every year. This year, NEET 2021 will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates for NEET 2021 has not been announced yet, however, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is likely to make the announcement soon.

Among all the institutes, AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, Christian Medical College Vellore and NIMHNS Bangalore are ranked in the top four colleges. These colleges have been ranked on the basis of five parameters -- Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice(RPP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception (PP). TLR depends on the student-faculty ratio and availability of resources and their utilisation, while RPP is decided on the basis of the numbers of publications as well as its quality. Graduation outcomes depend on the matric of university exams and the number of PhD students graduated.

The details of parameters for Medical colleges are mentioned here.

Top 40 medical institutes/colleges ranked by NIRF: