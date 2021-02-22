NEET 2021: Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India Based on NIRF

The Ministry of Education every year releases a list of educational institutions, including medical colleges, with their ranks based on National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) from across the country. Admission to these institutes, except AIIMS, are offered on the basis of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Students aspiring to get admission to the various undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, can appear for NEET every year. This year, NEET 2021 will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates for NEET 2021 has not been announced yet, however, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is likely to make the announcement soon.

Among all the institutes, AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, Christian Medical College Vellore and NIMHNS Bangalore are ranked in the top four colleges. These colleges have been ranked on the basis of five parameters -- Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice(RPP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception (PP). TLR depends on the student-faculty ratio and availability of resources and their utilisation, while RPP is decided on the basis of the numbers of publications as well as its quality. Graduation outcomes depend on the matric of university exams and the number of PhD students graduated.

The details of parameters for Medical colleges are mentioned here.

Top 40 medical institutes/colleges ranked by NIRF:

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

  6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  7. Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi

  8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

  9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  10. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

  11. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

  12. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

  13. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai

  14. St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru

  15. Aligarh Muslim University

  16. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

  17. Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

  18. Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

  19. University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi

  20. JSS Medical College, Mysore

  21. Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru

  22. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  23. Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

  24. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

  25. Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

  26. Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana

  27. Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur

  28. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore

  29. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha

  30. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru

  31. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

  32. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

  33. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala

  34. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

  35. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar

  36. K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru

  37. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad

  38. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

  39. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West

  40. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

