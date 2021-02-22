NEET 2021: Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India Based on NIRF
The Ministry of Education every year releases a list of educational institutions, including medical colleges, with their ranks based on National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) from across the country. Admission to these institutes, except AIIMS, are offered on the basis of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Students aspiring to get admission to the various undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, can appear for NEET every year. This year, NEET 2021 will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates for NEET 2021 has not been announced yet, however, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is likely to make the announcement soon.
Among all the institutes, AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, Christian Medical College Vellore and NIMHNS Bangalore are ranked in the top four colleges. These colleges have been ranked on the basis of five parameters -- Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice(RPP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception (PP). TLR depends on the student-faculty ratio and availability of resources and their utilisation, while RPP is decided on the basis of the numbers of publications as well as its quality. Graduation outcomes depend on the matric of university exams and the number of PhD students graduated.
The details of parameters for Medical colleges are mentioned here.
Top 40 medical institutes/colleges ranked by NIRF:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai
St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru
Aligarh Muslim University
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
JSS Medical College, Mysore
Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru
S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry