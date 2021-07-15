NEET 2021: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Ways to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 to offer admission to various undergraduate medical programmes. The medical aspirants can submit the NEET UG 2021 application on the official website ntaneet.nic.in by August 7. The entrance exam which was earlier supposed to be held on August 1, is now scheduled for September 12. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages. Know about the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and steps to apply for NEET-UG 2021

NEET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA NEET 2021 at www.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Fill Registration Form” available on the homepage

Step 3: Go for new registration and register yourself by using your own unique Email Id and Mobile No

Step 4: Once the registration is done save the registered login credentials and proceed to fill in NEET-UG 2021 application form

Step 5: Fill in the remaining details, upload required documents and pay the application fee of Rs 1500.

Step 6: Print the confirmation page for future reference

NEET 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be aged between 17 years and 25 years.

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed 10+2 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English with at least 50% marks. Those who have appeared in the class 12 exam this year and are awaiting their result can also apply for the same.

NEET-UG 2021: Exam pattern

NEET will be held in the pen and paper-based test mode where the examinees will be provided OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet to mark their answers. The test will comprise of two sections in each subject- section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Candidates will be given an option to attempt any 10 questions in section B. The question will be asked from physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany of 10+2 level in MCQ form. Each question will carry four marks while a penalty of 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

