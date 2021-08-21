NEET 2021: How to Attempt Medical Entrance Exam, NTA Shares Tips

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is scheduled for September 12. Ahead of the examination, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released some essential guidelines for candidates informing them about the things that they should keep in mind while appearing for the competitive examination.

Those appearing for the exam should know the exam pattern first. This year, the question paper pattern has changed a bit to allow more flexibility to students and allow them to have internal choices.

New Pattern: The test will be held for a duration of three hours in which the candidate will have to attempt 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will consist of 50 questions each from botany, zoology, chemistry, and physics. The question paper will be divided into two sections namely section A and section B.

In section A there will be 35 questions related to each subject while in Section B there will be 15 questions for each subject. However, in Section B the candidates will have a choice of attempting any 10 out of the 15 questions in every subject.

Mark OMR sheet: Colour the answer option properly in the OMR sheet. The answer sheets are evaluated by the computer and if an option is not coloured correctly the machine will not be able to read it.

Match the code: Make sure the code printed on the OMR sheet is the same as the code on the question paper. If there is a mismatch,report the matter to the invigilator immediately.

Make sure you do your signature and write all names including that of self and your parents in running handwriting.

What to fill in sheet: Do not select more than one option in the OMR sheet. Make sure you correctly fill your 10 digit roll number in the OMR sheet. You will have to write and colour the digits below each column in the answer sheet.

Right pen nd marking technique: n the OMR sheet. Be very sure before marking the answer in the OMR sheet as you will not be able to correct it once you have coloured the option.

