As JEE Main Dates Changed, NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Postponement till October

Several students have been demanding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 that is scheduled to be held on September 12. NEET 2021 aspirants have taken to the social media platform Twitter to demand the medical entrance exam be postponed to October with the hashtag #postponeneetUG2021tilloctober. Since lakhs of students will be attending the exams, they fear a possible Covid-19 third wave might occur.

While the number of exam centres has been increased from 155 last year to 198 this year and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured Covid-19 protocols to be followed in the exam centres, students are not happy with the exam date due to the pandemic situation. One of the Twitter users pointed that despite the precautions to be taken during the NEET 2021, “what about outside the campus when many students and parents wait” and fears that the exams centres might become Covid-19 hotspots.

yes we do agree that there are precautions taken during the exam, but what about outside the campus when many students and parents wait, no social distancing was followed last year and given 100 days as crucial it might become hotspot @dpradhanbjp #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober — forza.ferrari (@SHARIQH24679685) July 17, 2021

The JEE Main 2021 is being held four times this year, with the first two sessions being held in February and March and the third one scheduled to be conducted from July 20. Besides, the fourth session that was to begin on July 27 has been also been delayed. After the postponement of the JEE Main 2021, the demands by the NEET aspirants have intensified. One of the users pointed that the engineering entrance exams have got deferred, however, not for NEET.

Story continues

JEE: Giving same exam from march,got 4 attempts,now again 4th attempt postponed by one whole month NEET: got date just before 2 months and pattern changed favouring high cutoff and no postponement@dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @narendramodi #postponeneetUG2021tilloctober — Abhay Aggarwal (@AbhayAg32996888) July 16, 2021

Not just fear of another wave, aspirants also pointed that some had no proper access to the internet and digital devices, hence, it is difficult for such students to prepare for the exams.

Just think about those students who didn’t have the facility of any Smart device for online class and those who lost their parents & family members in this pandemic.. *Neet should be postponed till October.* @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA #postponeneetUG2021tilloctober #PostponeJEEMains — 9:11 (@Abhiigotnochill) July 12, 2021

@DrAsh_Mahendra Sir plz help neet student also..third wave is hitting india and this is not right time to conduct exam till now we are not vaccinated in bihar we are not Getting slots sir plz help us @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @WHO #postponeneetUG2021tilloctober it’s a humble request — Ray Kunal (@RayKunal23) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the application process has also begun on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official website since July 13. The exam pattern has been changed this year and students will be offered more internal choices. The question pattern will be an MCQ format. Students will have to select the correct choice by marking the right answer out of four options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here