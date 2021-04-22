NEET 2021: Who Can Apply for Medical Entrance Exam and How?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the application form for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 soon on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Usually, the application windows are open for about 20-30 days. Application windows close 20 days ahead of the exam and admit cards are released 10-15 days ahead of the exam date. The NEET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Candidates who want to get admission for undergraduate medical, dental, or allied-field courses India need to qualify for NEET. Candidates who are preparing for NEET 2021 can check the details including eligibility criteria, application details, exam pattern, etc below before registering for the entrance examination.

NEET 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are willing to apply for NEET must have passed class 12 with physics, chemistry, biology, and English as primary subjects. Also, students who have recently appeared for the academic year 2021 exams of class 12th can apply for NEET 2021.

Candidates belonging to the General category must have scored 50 per cent in class 12 exams followed by OBC/SC/ST with 40 per cent and PWD with 45 per cent of marks.

NEET 2021: Age Limit

Applicants must be 17 years or older at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31 of the year of his/her admission to the first year of Undergraduate Medical Courses. The upper age limit for General Category is 25 years while candidates belonging to the Reserved Category have a relaxation of five additional years that is 30 years, as per the standard instructions issued by NTA over the years.

NEET 201: Application Fee

Till last year, an application fee of Rs 1,500 was required to be paid by the general or unreserved category students. General-EWS and OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 1,400 while candidates belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, physically handicapped will have to pay Rs 800.

NEET 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for NEET 2021 through online mode only and application form in any other mode will not be accepted. Check the steps below to apply:

Step 1: Candidates need to access the official NTA website once the application forms are out.

Step 2: Next, apply for online registration using your or your parent’s email Id and mobile number.

Step 3: Candidates will then have to fill in the online application form and note down the system-generated application number.

Step 4: Then upload all the required documents including photographs, signature, class 10 passing certificate, etc.

Step 5: Next, pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the filled application form for future reference.

NEET 2021: Exam Pattern and changes

NEET question paper is usually divided into three subjects including physics, chemistry, and biology. There are, as per the pattern, a total of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of four marks each. Physics and chemistry will comprise 45 questions while Biology will have 90 questions. However, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted while the correct answer will give four marks.

This year, however, the exam is expected to have more questions with an option or internal choice in every section, on lines of JEE Main. The decision was taken to keep in sync with the syllabus reductions announced by various educational boards. The exam pattern will be known after the release of the official brochure.

The exam is usually conducted offline or will be based on pen and paper. While there were discussions on holding it online, no final decision has been announced on those discussions yet. The duration of the examination will be three hours. The exam is conducted in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Urdu, and other regional Indian languages.

