NEET 2021 applications close today at neet.nta.nic.in; correction window open from 11-14 Aug

Tuesday marks the last date to submit applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2021. Aspirants must fill the form by 5 pm by visiting the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Interested candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for NEET-UG 2021:

Go to the official website " https://neet.nta.nic.in/ Click on the link to fill the registration form given at the bottom of the homepage A new window will open. Click on the 'New Registration' option Fill the online application and upload the documents required Pay the registration fees and save the application form for future reference Or you can click on this direct link

Meanwhile, the window for corrections will open from 11 August till 14 August.

The NEET-UG examination will be conducted offline on 12 September this year in 13 languages. The paper will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu. It will have180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Physics, Biology (Botany and Zoology), and Chemistry. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have scored at least 50 percent in Class 12 results with English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry as compulsory subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier set 6 August as the deadline for NEET-UG applications. The deadline was extended to 10 August as many students requested an extension due to the hardships owing to Covid-19 pandemic. The scores of the exam will also be used for the BSc (H) Nursing course.

The examination will be held across 198 cities, in order to follow social distancing norms. The total number of exam centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres in 2020. For the first time, the NEET-UG exam will be conducted in Kuwait and Dubai this year.

Important Notification with regard to #NEETUG2021 📖 Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi & Min of Education @dpradhanbjp For the 1st time, #UAE has been chosen as NEET centre outside India. Dubai will be a exam venue. 📖 Further details will be communicated soon

