NEET 2021 Application Form Soon: Keep These Documents Ready

After a long wait, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for the medical entrance examination - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The NEET 2021 will be held on August 1, Sunday. While the exam dates have bought sigh of relief to lakhs of medical aspirants, the wait for application forms is still not up.

The NTA in its official notice has said that it will release the application forms for NEET 2021 soon. The application forms will be released along with the information bulletin which will have details about the exam pattern, age, eligibility among other details. This year, the exam pattern is expected to change and students are expected to have more questions to choose from - like in JEE Main 2021. The final decision, however, will be revealed once the official notice is out.

As students anticipate the application form, here is a list of documents they need to keep handy to ensure a smooth application process -

-- Scanned or e-copy of passport size photographs of the candidate

-- Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

-- Scanned image of e-version of left-hand thumb impression of the student

-- Class 10th Certificate

The Scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb. For signature, the image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb. The thumb-impression should be in JPG format image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb. For class 10 certificate and postcard photograph, the format is JPG and image size be between 100Kb to 300Kb, and 50Kb to 300Kb, respectively.

While filling the form, students need to keep saving the following documents for later -

(i) Proof of remittance of fee

(ii) Computer Generated Confirmation Page of NTA NEET Online Application

(iii) Copy of the System generated Self Declaration in respect of candidates from UTs of J & K and Ladakh who have opted for seats under 15% All India Quota

The candidate also needs to have a dedicated email id and phone number. The NTA will send correspondence if any at these credentials later. Thus, students need to mention only their or their parent's mobile numbers while filling the application form. Further, only one application can be filled in with one mobile number and e-mail ID. One candidate is allowed to submit only one application form. Multiple applications of a candidate are liable to be rejected, as per the NTA.