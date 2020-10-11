NEET 2020 Result Likely to be Declared Tomorrow at ntaneet.nic.in

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results are expected to be released on Monday, October 12. The result will be declared online at the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the NTA NEET examination 2020 will need to enter their details like the roll number, date of birth and security pin to check their results once declared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), that conducted the NEET exam, had confirmed that the result will be declared on October 12.

NEET was first started as a nationwide combined entrance exam for admissions of aspirants in MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses in India.

For the counselling of 15 per cent of All India Quota Seats, NTA will provide an All India Rank Merit List to the Directorate General Health Service (DGHS), Government of India. The testing agency will also share the result with states and other counselling authorities for the remaining 85% seats in dental and medical colleges — both government and private in nature.

Once the NTA NEET 2020 results are out, these steps will have to be followed to check the result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads, “View NEET-UG 2020 -Result” and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open in which you will be asked to enter your details including roll number, date of birth and security pin. Once this is done, hit the submit button

Step 4: A new page consisting you result will open

Step 5: Download and take a print of the NTA NEET UG 2020 results for future reference

The NTA NEET 2020 scorecard that you will see will include your rank and marks obtained in UG entrance exam. The score card will also incorporate NTA NEET 2020 subject-wise percentile score, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), and category rank.

Only those who are able to meet the NTA NEET 2020 cut off will be called for NEET counselling 2020 and seat allocation process. The minimum qualifying criteria for general or unreserved (UR) category candidates is at least 50 percentile, while for those who are from SC/ ST/ OBC will mandatorily have to meet 40 percentile.

For the unversed, the NTA NEET 2020 exam was held on September 13 this year. The exam was conducted in a traditional pen and paper mode. NTA UG 2020 was held in 3843 NEET exam centres across the nation.

It must be noted that 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will also grant admission to the NEET candidates via NEET result 2020.

NEET counselling will be conducted by DGHS as per the schedule provided by Medical Council of India (MCI).

Different central and state universities have varying criteria, based on which they provide admission to medical aspirants.

For instance, 15 per cent medical seats at Delhi University will be filled based on the All India Quota, however the remaining 85 per cent seats will only be given to students who studied the last two years of school (standard 11 and 12) from Delhi.