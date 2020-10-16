NEET 2020 Result Declared: What’s Next After NTA Releases Results? Know Details of the Merit-Based Counselling Process for UG Medical Courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA), has declared the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 today, October 16. Students who appeared in the medical entrance test can check their marks and All India Ranks (AIR) list at the official websites, ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. As the NEET 2020 UG result is out, it is time for the next process—counselling. Through the counselling process, the authorities will grant admission to students in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH seats offered at various medical institutions, including AIIMS and JIPMER. The seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on the merit-based counselling, which will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC), replacing the Medical Council of India (MCI).

NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13, 2020. Students who could not appear in the entrance exam were given another chance to participate in the entrance exam on October 14, followed by order of Supreme Court of India. The NEET 2020 Final Answer Key and NEET 2020 result are finally out. But what’s next? In this article, we will know about the next process of the medical entrance exam.

NEET 2020 Result Declared: What’s Next?

There is a fixed percentage of seats reserved for candidates at different categories. Even though, NTA declared the national All India Rank (AIR) list; it should be noted here that states will release their respective ones. Candidates should take help of tools like NEET College Predictor to determine which colleges they should choose at the time of counselling. The NEET counselling process will be conducted for 15% seats reserved under the AIQ, and various state counselling bodies will conduct the same for 85% state quota seats. Again, admission to the 15 AIIMS and 2 of JIPMER institutes for NEET-UG, the scores will be obtained in the result. Aspirants will now have to register themselves on the official websites of MCC for enrolling into the respective institutes. The counselling schedule will be announced soon.

Students who could not qualify the entrance exam must not lose hope and appear again in the upcoming session. We wish the students all the very best for their future endeavours.