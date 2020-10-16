NEET 2020 Result Declared: Check Final Answer Key and NTA Rank List Online at ntaneet.nic.in, Here’s the Direct Result Link

The National Testing Agency, (NTA) has finally declared the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG), today, October 16. From campaigning online to postpone the entrance exam to finally appearing on the exam day, candidates have seen a lot, and now it is finally time for them to check their NEET 2020 result, which is currently available online at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. More than 14 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam, despite the pandemic. While the rest were given a chance to appear for it in the special exam. Now that the result is out, students can check their final answer key online and prepare themselves for the next round, which is the counselling session to get admission at the medical colleges across India.

It is important to note here that those who have secured 50 percentile or above are considered successful. But the seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on the merit-based counselling, which will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC), replacing the Medical Council of India (MCI). You can check NEET 2020 rank list online. Below are the steps to follow to check your NEET 2020 rank list and result online.

How to Check NEET 2020 Result?

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

or Click on the download result link.

Enter registration number, roll number.

Results will appear on the screen.

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NEET 2020 cut-off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure in the entrance exam to be eligible to apply for admission into the MBBS/ BDS courses. We wish the students all the very best for the future endeavours. Those who could not qualify the entrance exam are urged not to get discouraged and appear again, in the upcoming year to score the best.

