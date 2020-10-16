NEET 2020 Merit List: Here's How to Check Your Result and AIR Merit List Online at ntaneet.nic.in

The results are out! The National Testing Agency (NTA) finally announced the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG), today, October 16. After so much online chaos regarding the conducting of the entrance exam during a pandemic, students today got their result. Students can visit the official websites— ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. After preparing the merit list of NEET, the authority handed the document over to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) who is the authority concerned for conducting the centralised counselling process. In this article, we will bring you how you can check NEET 2020 All India Rank List online.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Result Declared: Check Final Answer Key and NTA Rank List Online at ntaneet.nic.in, Here’s the Direct Result Link

NEET 2020 was held on September 13. Candidates voiced out against conducting the exam during a pandemic. They feared to catch the virus. Although, NTA released revised guidelines keeping COVID-19 in mind, many videos and pictures surfaced on the internet that showed how social distancing was flouted at some centres. Students who were unable to appear in the September 13 entrance exam, participated in the re-exam on October 14, following the Supreme Court’s order.

How to Check NEET 2020 AIR?

NEET AIR merit list comprises the names of all candidates who appear for the exam along with their rank.

The AIQ merit list displays the names of the candidates selected for the AIQ 50 per cent reservation.

Candidates can visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to check their AIR list.

to check their AIR list. Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card to check the result.

It should be noted here that the state-based colleges will also release their own cut-off for the admission process. Now that the NEET 2020 result is out, candidates are advised to prepare themselves for the counselling round, to be conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Students who qualified the exam will now appear for the final round to get selected in top medical colleges across the nation. Again, those who could not clear the exam this year, are strongly advised not to get demotivated and work hard, even more for the next year’s NEET attempt.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Final Answer Key Released: NTA Releases Final Answer Key Online at ntaneet.nic.in, Result to Be Available Shortly