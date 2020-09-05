NEET 2020: Kolkata Metro to Run 66 Special Trains on September 13 From 11–7 PM to Facilitate Students’ Commute

Kolkata, September 5: In a bid to help aspirants appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Kolkata Metro has announced that it will run special trains to facilitate the travel of students. Reports inform that the Kolkata Metro will run around 66 special trains on September 13 when NEET is scheduled to be held. A report by Hindustan Times states that on September 13, the Kolkata Metro will operate 66 special trains for candidates, which will run between 11 and 7 pm. The report adds that those who don’t have smart cards will be issued paper tickets. NEET, JEE 2020: SC Dismisses Review Plea by 6 Opposition Ruled States to Review Order Allowing Exams to be Held Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Run 80 New Special Passenger Trains From 12 September, Reservation to Start From September 10: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 5, 2020

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that many students across the state were not able to appear for the JEE Main examinations due to lack of public transport. Banerjee was quoted in the HT report saying that out of the 4,652 students who were to appear for the JEE exam on September 1, only 1,167 could sit for the exam. The rest couldn’t take the exam primarily because of the lack of public transport owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The JEE exams are being held between September 1-6, while the NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13.Reports inform that close to 16 lakh candidates across India have registered for the upcoming NEET 2020 exams.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow’s Team Sniffed Her Vagina to Make Sure the Vagina Candle Smelled like Her Genitals? Know More