NEET 2020, Final Year Exams: Special Local Trains For Students in Mumbai, Admit Cards And College IDs to be Treated as Tickets

Mumbai, September 12: Students appearing for various exams are permitted to commute by special local trains in Mumbai on the exam days. The Central Railway, which oversees local train operations on central, harbour and trans-harbour lines, ahead of the NEET and final year exams of graduate courses, said students appearing for exams will have to show their college ID and admit cards to commute via special local trains. NEET Exam 2020: Western Railway to Run Three Pairs of Trains Between Vapi-Ahmedabad, Somnath-Ahmedabad And Nimach-Bhopal For Aspirants.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Grabs One-Handed Stunner Ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held tomorrow across India, final year exams are expected to start soon in Maharashtra's colleges. "Students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies, as approved by the Maharashtra government, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai suburban network by showing valid I-cards and hall tickets," PRO, Central Railway, said on Saturday.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had on August 31 announced that students appearing for the NEET can commute via special local trains in Mumbai. "With reference to the permission from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of India, candidates who are appearing for NEET and JEE, being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban Network of Central and Western Railways," Goyal had said.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price Slashed; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros