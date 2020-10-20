NEET 2020 Exam Results: Marked '0 Out of 720', Maharashtra Girl Moves Bombay High Court, Seeks Manual Revaluation

Mumbai, October 20: A girl in Maharashtra's Amravati district has approached the Bombay High Court seeking manual re-evaluation of her NEET 2020 exam scores. The student, identified as Vasundhara Bhojane, was marked 0 out of 720 in the entrance examination whose results were declared last week. NEET Result 2020 Blunder: NTA Declares Rajasthan Boy Mridul Rawat as Failed, He Turns Out to be Topper in ST Category After Recheck.



Bhojane, through her lawyer, filed a petition before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court. As per the current rules, the National Testing Agency (NTA) does not conduct a re-evaluation as the students are marked online based on the final answer key.

Bhojane, in her plea, cited her exemplary academic record and the high percentage she secured in the Class 12th board examinations. The student claimed that as per her calculation using the answer key, she was expecting a minimum score of 600.

Based on her petition, the Bombay High Court issued a notice to the National Testing Agency, and Union Ministries of Health and Human Resource Development, reported Bar & Bench on Monday.

The girl has appealed the court to direct the NTA to conduct a manual re-evaluation of her answer sheet. Her counsel pointed out before the court that she had secured 93.4 percent in Class 10 and 81.2 percent Class 12 exams -- which indicates that she is unlikely to be a student who would end up with a zero in the medical education entrance test.