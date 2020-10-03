NEET 2020 exam question papers released in various languages; download from ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question papers of NEET 2020 on its official website. Those who took NEET 2020 exam on 13 September can download the question papers by visiting ntaneet.nic.in.

The code-wise questions papers of NEET 2020 are available in various languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati and Tamil.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exam was held at 3,843 centres across the country from 2 pm to 5 pm. More than 15 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2020.

The NTA released the NEET 2020 preliminary answer key on 27 September. The agency gave candidates time till 29 September to raise objections against the answer key.

Those who wanted to challenge any answer in the preliminary key were required to pay Rs 1,000 per answer. They also had to provide an explanation for the challenge to any answer key. It means they were required to provide the reason as to why they did not think the answer given in the key was correct.

Steps to download NEET 2020 question paper:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at ntaneet.nic.in >Step 2: Go to the notice section, which is on the top on the homepage >Step 3: Links for all the NEET 2020 question papers can be seen >Step 4: Click on the link for the question paper which you want to download >Step 5: Download and tae printout

NEET 2020 results are expected to be announced by 12 October. It will be announced on the official website of the NTA. This year, NEET 2020 got delayed due the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was originally slated to be held on 6 May.

However, owing to the COVID-19 situation, the date was first postponed to 26 July and then again to 13 September.

The exam was conducted adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines. A staggered entry and exit of the candidates were planned and arrangements had been made so that students could maintain physical distancing.

The agency had issued guidelines before the exam telling students what to do and what not to do.

