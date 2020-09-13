NEET 2020 Exam Flouts Social Distancing: Medical Aspirants Take to Twitter to Share Pics Displaying How NTA Examination Centres Failed to Follow SOP Guidelines

More than 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is scheduled today, September 13 for students willing to study undergraduate medical courses in reputed institutes. The past few months have been very hectic for aspirants as most of them appealed the government and National Testing Agency (NTA) to revisit the decided NEET-UG 2020 schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the agency went on to conduct the entrance exam on the decided date. As NEET 2020 is finally here, students have taken to Twitter to share glimpses of their respective examination centres. “No social distancing,” claims aspirants as they share pictures from their NEET 2020 exam centres displaying how the respective venues failed to follow SOP guidelines. What Can You Wear And Which Attire is Not Allowed to the Medical Entrance Exam on September 13?

NTA has revised its guidelines and other restrictions keeping in mind the pandemic. The number of exam centres has also been increased from originally 2,546 to 3,843. The number of candidates per room has also been reduced from earlier 24 to 12. In addition, NTA decided the OMR answer sheets and NEET admit cards which are required to be deposited at the exam centres, will be opened after three days as a precautionary measure to mitigate the virus. However, it appears that NTA’s revised SOP for NEET 2020 exam is not well being followed at the exam centre. JEE Main 2020 First Day Exam in Pics: ‘No Social Distancing at Examination Centre’, ‘Lack of Hand Gloves’ and More, Students Raise Concerns on Twitter Over NTA’s COVID-19 Guidelines.

Social distancing—one of the most important COVID-19 guidelines was flouted at most of the exam centres. Pictures from NEET 2020 examination centres show how parents, students and others have not maintained the required distance from each other and instead crowded the venue. The pics are horrifying and increases the concern regarding their health among students.

@PMOIndia @DrRPNishank Centre- central public school sharda nagar rajani khand LUCKNOW NEET CENTRE pic.twitter.com/zPUwsjEKAV — Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) September 13, 2020





Nothing is left no reason to ban neet or other exam when everyone is already selled or corrupt what can we do wht is left now so pissed of day and environment everything is going wrong stay tuned for more destroy of social distance and SOP #NEET2020 pic.twitter.com/J0Qbzhpxbz — Akkï shad (@AkashKu06982675) September 13, 2020





#Govt_Killed_NEET_Students this kind of social distancing happens in my centre shame on govt pic.twitter.com/IzbxxrLkgz — kashmira naveen (@Navee73760199) September 13, 2020





Scenes of Social Distancing from a #NEET Centre in Prayagraj depicting the management of the government n showing how much it really cares for students.However getting an undertaking signed by asp. is the easy way out for authorities.@the_hindu @timesofindia @Swamy39 @vijaita pic.twitter.com/mUyEm4eXD7 — Akash Tiwari (@AkashTi50009807) September 13, 2020





Social distance in #NEET who is going take responsibility will it be @narendramodi or @DrRPNishank if anyone becomes Corona positive after exam pic.twitter.com/BEdL0GkTXL — harshit kumar (@test_harshit) September 13, 2020





My reporting time was 11 AM And these are the SOPs Well done @DrRPNishank Centre: Woods Park, Hamirpur#Govt_Killed_NEET_Students pic.twitter.com/MyBdqaldYl — Parallel Pundir 🕙 (@pundirlol) September 13, 2020





I think covid pandemic is over now, @DrRPNishank , @DG_NTA , @Swamy39 , why we were afraid do you see. pic.twitter.com/uPPz3d0nYD — abhishek kumar (@abhishe29218949) September 13, 2020





Best of luck for ur health everyone☺#Govt_Killed_NEET_Students pic.twitter.com/rYejvLhARe — Yash Raj (@YashRaj64508739) September 13, 2020





During JEE Main 2020 exam as well students complained about social media as to how the centres’ authorities failed to follow COVID-19 guidelines, risking students’ health. Candidates are to write NEET 2020 exam wear face masks and hand gloves at the examination hall.