NEET 2020 Dress Code by NTA: What Can You Wear And Which Attire is Not Allowed to the Medical Entrance Exam on September 13?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) on September 13. As the medical entrance exam is nearing, the conducting body has released a set of instructions including the dress code to be adhered to inside the NEET 2020 exam hall. Those who are appearing in the entrance exams for undergraduate courses, are advised to note what they can and cannot wear to the medical entrance exam, the detailed instructions are available at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. It should be noted here that along with the usual dress code, this year, NTA has modified its instructions slightly as per the COVID-19 safety measures. In this article, we bring you the detailed instructions that are to be followed in the NTA NEET 2020 exam. NEET 2020: Kolkata Metro to Run 66 Special Trains on September 13 From 11–7 PM to Facilitate Students’ Commute.

NTA this year have introduced added restrictions and instructions to be followed in the entrance exams. For instance, stationery items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry, pencil box, plastic couch calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drive, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner etc. will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

What You Can and Cannot Wear to the NEET Exam Centre?

Face masks and gloves are mandatory, and all candidates must wear them to the exam centre.

They will have to wear the same while writing the entrance exam.

The NEET aspirants cannot wear full-sleeved, light-coloured clothes at the exam centre.

Clothes with big buttons are also not allowed to wear in the exam.

Cultural, customary dresses are allowed in NEET exam centre.

If a student is wearing traditional clothes to the exam centre, he or she must reach the venue in advance.

The instructions also state that students cannot wear shoes with thick soles.

Slippers and sandals are allowed to both male and female candidates.

It should be further noted that heavy jewellery, watches and any other wearable devices are not allowed at the exam centre.

The instructions are all mentioned on the NEET 2020 admit card. Despite numerous students protesting over being asked to take the exams amid the pandemic, NTA decided to go on conducting the entrance exam, as per the decided schedule.

