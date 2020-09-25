NEET 2020 Cut-off for Tamil Nadu: All You Need to Know

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu is responsible for declaring the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) cut off 2020 of Tamil Nadu. The cut off is in two categories, first is the All India Quota and the second is State Quota.

Aspirants must also note that NEET cut-off for Tamil Nadu is basically the rank and the score of the last candidate who gets admission in the MBBS/ BDS course of any college. Till now, the cut-offs have not been released.

It is extremely important to understand the two quotas under which these cut offs are released. The first one is All India Quota, where the seats are declared by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). This quota reserves 15 percent of the total seats. People across the country can apply through this quota.

The second one is the State Quota, where 85 percent of the seats are reserved for the people who belong to the state where the government institute or the college is.

Each year, several factors are responsible for finalising the NEET cut off. These factors include difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates, number of seats available and the category of the candidates.

Since the cut off is not released for this so far, the candidates can refer to the previous year’s cut off for a rough estimate. The NEET cut-off 2020 for Tamil Nadu will be declared during the NEET 2020 counselling process.

Directorate of Medical Education will be holding NEET 2020 counselling process for admission into the MBBS and BDS courses in the state. It must be noted that the process will only start once the NEET 2020 results are declared.

NEET UG 2020 was held on September 13. The exam was conducted in the traditional pen and paper format. Despite the ongoing coronavirus threat, around 85 to 90 percent students gave the exam. Till now, the date of result for NEET 2020 examination has not been announced by the authorities.