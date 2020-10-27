NEET 2020 counselling: MCC to begin registration for first round allotment today, enroll at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2020 will commence from today (27 October) at the official website of Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Students who have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2020 and wish to apply for admission in MBBS/ BDS courses in medical colleges in India can register for counselling process at MCC's official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule by MCC, the first round of NEET UG counselling 2020 will be till 2 November. The seat allotment result will be declared on 5 November.

A report by The Times of India said that students can fill in their choices from 28 October. Choice locking has to be done on 2 November from 4 pm to 11.59 pm.

Candidates who are allocated a seat in the first round will have to report at the assigned college between 6 and 12 November for verification of documents.

Students who have qualified NEET UG 2020 can submit application/ registration form only once. If anyone is found submitting the form more than once, he/she will be debarred from counselling allotment process.

According to a report by NDTV, students unsatisfied with the seat allotted to them in the first round can wait for the next round. The seats remaining after the first round of NEET counselling will be available in the subsequent round.

The registration for NEET second round of counselling will start on 18 November.

For document verification, students will have to carry the NEET UG 2020 admit card issued by National Testing Agency (NTA), result/ rank letter, Class 10 and 12 results and certificates, eight passport size photographs, provisional allotment letter, original identity proof, reservation certificate (if applicable).

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2020

Step 1: Log on to MCC official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "UG Medical Counselling".

Step 3: Click on the New Registration link and enter all required details before pressing submit.

Step 4: You will receive a new roll number and password. Use them to register for NEET UG counselling 2020.

Step 5: Go to the login page and enter the credentials.

Step 6: Enter all the details correctly and submit.

Step 7: Details as per the NTA database will be displayed on your screen. Verify and click on Confirm Registration.

Step 8: Choose course and colleges as per your preference and pay the required fee for counselling.

Last week, NEET UG 2020 counselling schedule for 15 percent all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central as well as deemed universities, AIIMS, JIMPER institutes was released by MCC. Counselling for state quota seats will be conducted separately by the respective states. NEET UG 2020 results were declared on 16 October. Over 14.37 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the entrance exam this year.

On the basis of NEET 2020 marks and rank, students will get admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

