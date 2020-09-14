NEET 2020: How to Calculate Score Using Unofficial Answer Keys?

Official answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG will be released in a few days. However, a coaching institute releases unofficial answer keys that can be used to calculate probable scores before the announcement of the result.

Answer keys are available for questions papers of all codes and can be cross-checked with their responses as per the OMR sheets.

NEET, which is a pen-and-paper-based entrance test for admissions into undergraduate medical and dental courses, began at 2 pm and continued till 5 pm across 3,843 centres in the country.

Out of 15.97 lakh candidates, around 85 to 90 percent have appeared for the NEET 2020, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday, 13 September.

How to Download NEET 2020 Answer Key?

Aspirants must follow the below-mentioned steps to download the answer key.

· Visit the NTA official website, ntaneet.nic.in

· Click on the candidate’s login section

· Enter the valid NEET application number and password

· A tab to view the answer key will appear on the screen

· Check the answer key displayed and download it

· Use the OMR sheet to match the answers

How to Calculate NEET Score Using Answer Key?

Candidates must ensure that the code of the question paper they received on the day of the exam matches the one provided in the answer key.

NEET 2020 score = 4 X (number of correct responses) – 1 X (number of incorrect responses)

NEET result is expected in October 2020. The exact dates are yet to be announced by the NTA.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Deepak Kochhar Tests COVID Positive Amid ICICI-Videocon Case ProbeNEET 2020: How to Calculate Score Using Unofficial Answer Keys? . Read more on Education by The Quint.