NEET 2020 Answer Key: Biology Teachers Point Out 8 Mistakes In Question Paper, Challenge NTA

A group of experienced teachers from Hyderabad have written to the National Testing Agency (NTA), pointing out glaring mistakes in the biology question paper of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2020 (NEET). Lakhs of medical college aspirants wrote the exam on September 13 amidst the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The three teachers, who were part of the panel that drafted the syllabus for Telangana’s Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), the equivalent of CBSE’s Class XI and XII, have pointed out anomalies in 8 questions in the biology question paper. Their factsheet challenging the paper says that both Question No. 32 in Set G3 of NEET and the four multiple choice options given are wrong. The question asks, “Embryological support for evolution was disproved by?” and the key released by NTA in the last week of September names Prussian-Estonian embryologist Karl Ernst von Baer (option 4) as the correct answer. The other options given were Alfred Wallace, Charles Darwin and (Aleksandr) Oparin.

The question and its corresponding answer options would have befuddled even embryologists, the faculty members say. Why? At a basic level the question misreads the theory of evolution to which von Baer had contributed, their objection says.

NTA had allowed different stakeholders including students to raise objections to its NEET answer key between September 27 and 29. The faculty members have however, written an open letter to the NTA to point out errors.

For evolution enthusiasts, here’s what went wrong. While von Baer had drafted embryological laws which did disprove his predecessor Ernt Haeckel and his theory of embryonic recapitulation—the theory that embryos of higher forms of life ‘recapitulate’ or resemble the adults in lower ones—he had not negated the evidence for evolution in embryos of different organisms. For example, one of his scientific theories states that embryos of some organisms resemble embryos of other organisms. English...

Continue reading on HuffPost