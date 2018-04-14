Neeraj wins javelin gold at CWG

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India's Neeraj Chopra won the men's Javelin title at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Neeraj registered his season's best performance of 86.47 metres in the final.

Hamish Peacock took the silver medal for Australia with 82.59m while Grenada's Anderson Peters hurled the javelin a distance of 82.20m for the bronze.

Vipin Kashana, the other Indian in the fray, took the fifth spot with an attempt of 77.87m.

Neeraj started with an opening throw of 85.50m before fouling his second attempt.

He had an effort of 84.78m in his third attempt before coming up with the winning mark with his fourth throw.

His fifth effort saw the javelin travel a distance of 83.48m. He then ended his CWG campaign with a foul in his sixth and final attempt.

Later in the day, Jinson Johnson set a new national record of 3 minutes and 37.86 seconds while taking the fifth spot in the men's 1,500m final.

Endurance running powerhouse Kenya took the gold and silver medals. Elijah Motonei Manangoi registered 3:34.78 to win the title while compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot took silver with 3:35.17.

Jake Wightman of Scotland took home the bronze medal with a time of 3:35.97.

Charles Da'Vall Grice of England beat Johnson to the fourth position by a fraction of a second with a time of 3:37.43.

The promising Arpinder Singh also missed a podium spot in the men's triple jump. The Punjab athlete registered a best attempt of 16.46m to finish fourth.

Troy Doris of Guyana came up with his season's best performance of 16.88m to win the gold medal. Yordanys Garcia (16.86m) will take the silver medal to Dominica while Marcel Mayack took the bronze medal for Cameroon with a personal best mark of 16.80m.

--IANS

ajb/