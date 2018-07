Lapinlahti (Finland), July 29 (IANS) India's Neeraj Chopra won gold in the men's javelin event at the Savo Games here on Sunday.

Neeraj achieved a throw of 85.69 metres to finish at the top of the standings.

Chao-Tsun Cheng of Chinese Taipei took silver with an attempt of 82.52m.

