Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar to star in 'India Strikes-10 Days'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actors Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale and Madhurima Tuli have joined the cast of military drama series "India Strikes-10 Days", based on the events in the wake of the 2016 Uri terror attack.

Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, on Saturday announced the cast of the web series in a statement.

"Original stories from India in the web series format are relevant and appealing to audiences. I constantly strive to keep my audiences engaged and entertained with each of my performances and 'India Strikes-10 days' is one such story which the audiences will love to watch. I am excited to be part of it," Neeraj said.

Based on book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the series features Amit Sadh in the lead role as Major Tango. Samar Khan is the showrunner, and Raj Acharya is directing the series, which is set to be filmed in Mumbai and Kashmir.

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes (on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016), eleven days after terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 18 Indian soldiers dead.

Darshan says "'India Strikes-10 days' is a thrilling and gripping true story, which should reach every Indian".

Vikram feels the show will give a new turn to the Indian web space.

To this, Madhurima added: "I love being part of substantial and engaging content. 'India Strikes-10 days' is a great story and I am thrilled to be part of it."

"India Strikes-10 Days" will also see Anant Mahadevan, Pavail Gulati, Mohit Chauhan and Arif Zakaria in pivotal roles.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said: "Together, 'India Strikes-10 Days' brings on board a powerful cast of performers that will do justice to this inspiring story."

--IANS

sug/vm