Neeraj Chopra victory at Asian games celebrated at an event

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Asian javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra made India proud by winning Gold at the international podium. To celebrate his victory, Gatorade organised an event here where the sports drink brand welcomed its ambassador with actress Mandira Bedi.

"The last couple of months have been fantastic in terms of performance. My coaches, trainers and the entire support system aided by Gatorade has enabled me to consistently deliver and win international championships," Neeraj said in a statement.

"Hydration plays a crucial role in any athlete's performance, coming on board with Gatorade I have come to better understand my hydration requirements and the need to constantly refuel not just with water but a perfect balance of carbohydrates, electrolyte, other nutrients and fluids that are lost with excessive sweating."

He was joined on stage by Mandira.

"Working out with a champion like Neeraj is a unique fitness experience for me. Neeraj's endurance and strength reflect a very methodical and thought through fitness regime with hydration playing a key role," she said.

"Gatorade's support to young athletes by educating them on their nutritional and hydration requirements is undoubtedly very beneficial in international championships where even the smallest aspect counts," added the actress.

