All about Neeraj Chopra, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist

Neeraj Chopra

After a gap of 13 years, the Indian National Anthem was played out loud at the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra, a 23-year-old athlete won gold making the country proud. Here’s everything you need to know about the javelin thrower.

Neeraj Chopra: First Indian to win gold at the Olympics for athletics

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra’s win at the Olympics is a new record for India. The young man is the first Indian to win gold in the Olympics’ athletics category. India has not seen such splendid performance in athletics since 1900. Last time around in 1900, Norman Pritchard won two silvers for the 200m hurdles and 200m dash in the Paris Olympics.

However, the 23-year old’s performance began with a huge bang. Chopra’s first throw measured 87.03m and followed with 87.58m. Additionally, his third throw of the Javelin was 76.79m. Moreover, he topped the game by staying on top out of the 12 throwers to cut finals. His fourth and fifth throws were a ‘no throw’. However, he had bagged the gold medal with his second throw. His final throw at the games was 84.24m. Moreover, no other athlete went past the 87m marks set by Chopra.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

The gold medalist was congratulated by several, including Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What Neeraj Chopra has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold,” he tweeted.

Another notable person to congratulate the young winner was the Queen of Indian track and field, P.T Usha. “Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you, my son,” she congratulated on Twitter. We can only imagine how proud the legend must have felt.

Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son @Neeraj_chopra1 #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/CeDBYK9kO9 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 7, 2021

India reaches new heights

Neeraj Chopra

Although athletics is not a section where Indian athletes are reckoned as major contenders, Chopra went in as a big contender. It might be surprising but Chopra’s Olympic-winning 87.58m throw was not his personal best. His personal best throw of 88.07m is a national record in itself. Moreover, Chopra has also won the gold in the 2018 Asian Games, 2018 Commonwealth Games, and the 2016 World Junior championships.

The young athlete has established himself as one of the brightest and ambitious athletes since his junior world record in 2016. Chopra set a world record at the 2016 World Junior Championships in Poland with an 86.48m throw.